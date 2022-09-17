Mumbai: Now, students on ‘bol bachchan’ gang radar

Representative Image |

Mumbai: After targeting senior citizens, especially women, by relieving them of their gold ornaments, the notorious 'bol bachchan' (glib-talker) gang seems to have devised a new trick to rob the younger generation.

The matter came to light after an 18-year-old student was robbed of his mobile phone in Mira Road around 8 am on Thursday.

The Class XII student who lives in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road was on his way to a private coaching class near the railway station when he was approached by a person who identified himself as the delivery boy of a reputed e-commerce platform.

Despite the student’s reluctance, the accused started a conversation with an offer of providing undelivered phones at cheaper than market rates. The accused even showed a phone and forced the student to have a look at it.

In the meantime, the accused took over the student's phone and returned it after putting it inside a “gifted” cover, which would protect the gadget from getting wet in the rain. The accused then left the spot with his accomplice on a motorcycle.

A few minutes later, when the student opened the zip of the cover, he was shocked to find a piece of plain glass which was similar to the shape and size of the phone.

An offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused duo at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

While vigilance has been intensified, a team is trying to gather footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene and possible getaway routes to get hold of the bike's registration number and other clues which could ascertain the identities of the miscreants, police said.