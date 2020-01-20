Mumbai: Now, row on Tanaji’s birthplace

Mumbai: While the movie Tanhaji, based on Tanaji Malusare's life, is attracting filmgoers across the country, a controversy over the Maratha warrior's birthplace has arisen with his descendants claiming it to be Godavali in Satara district of Maharashtra.
The film, on the other hand, has mentioned it as Umarth village in Mahad teshil of Raigad district. Tanaji's relatives claim that Om Raut, producer of the film, had a discussion with Sheetal Malusare, the wife of one of Tanaji's descendants, and some other relatives.
Raut, they said, had assured that Tanaji's birthplace would be mentioned as Godavali in the movie, but he did not keep his promise.
Th villagers are now condemning the film-maker and Malusare's kin for this neglect. Villagers say historian Dattaji Nalawade was also present during the meeting between Raut and Tanaji's kin.
Incidentally, Nalawade has furnished evidence to prove that the warrior was born in Godavali in Mahabaleshwar tehsil of Satara district.
The Malusare family originally hailed from Godavali village and Tanaji's father Kaloji Rao lived there. Tanaji was with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever since he took the oath of establishment of Swarjya — the Kingdom.
He was given the responsibility of maintenance and security of the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur area. However, owing to rising incidence of robberies in the area, Malusare left Godavali and settled in Umarath.
The direct twelfth generation descendant of Narvir Tanaji Malusare was Shivraj Balakrishna Malusare, who is now no more. His wife Sheetal Malusare and their son Raiba currently live in Mahad in Raigad district.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)