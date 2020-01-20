Mumbai: Now, row on Tanaji’s birthplace

Mumbai: While the movie Tanhaji, based on Tanaji Malusare's life, is attracting filmgoers across the country, a controversy over the Maratha warrior's birthplace has arisen with his descendants claiming it to be Godavali in Satara district of Maharashtra.

The film, on the other hand, has mentioned it as Umarth village in Mahad teshil of Raigad district. Tanaji's relatives claim that Om Raut, producer of the film, had a discussion with Sheetal Malusare, the wife of one of Tanaji's descendants, and some other relatives.

Raut, they said, had assured that Tanaji's birthplace would be mentioned as Godavali in the movie, but he did not keep his promise.