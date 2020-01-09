Mumbai: Now, pay less if you park illegally

Citizens are paying hefty amounts in taxes to the BMC and the government, but we aren’t seeing adequate public infrastructure being create.

Instead hefty fines are being imposed. It is vital that the authorities should first create better facilities for the public and then we will happily pay fines,” said Nikhil Banker, Secretary, Marine Drive Residents Action Group (MDAG)

“It’s not so much a question of whether the massive parking fines should be revised or abolished. First, there should be enough parking spaces created, and then we should talk about fines.

For the benefit of private parties, the government is holding back spaces where parking facilities can actually be developed. There is a major lack of parking spaces in South Mumbai. Rather than developing parking spaces, massive fines are being imposed and then reduced slightly,” Bankar added.

Mumbai has a total of 146 pay-and-park facilities in the city, with a capacity to accomodate 34,808 two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The Mumbai Parking Authority – an authority formed under the BMC’s parking policy to regulate parking in the city – has also compiled a list of 26 public parking lots.

Through a circular issued on Monday, the BMC introduced a formula whereby the fines for illegal parking within 500 metres of PPLs would be up to 40 times the existing parking fees in PPLs. The same fines will be imposed on motorists for unauthorised parking around BEST bus depots.

For instance, if the parking fees at the PPL are Rs 100, the applicable fine for parking within 500 metres of a PPL will now be Rs 4,000 for a four-wheeler. The penalty for two-wheelers will be Rs 1,800, for buses it will be Rs 7,000 and the fine will be Rs 10,000 for heavy vehicles.

In effect, this translates to a significant reduction from the hiked parking fines that were being imposed since July 7 last year – which ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,250.

As per the fresh circular, the fine for illegal parking on four arterial roads – S K Road, SV Road, LBS road, New link Road – that were designated No Parking Zones last year will range from Rs 8,000 for four-wheelers to Rs 19,800 for heavy vehicles.

“The BMC makes sudden announcements about fines and labels areas as no-parking zones. Why do citizens have to pay such hefty fines when the BMC has failed to provide adequate parking facilities where citizens can park their vehicles legally.

Such facilities should first be provided to citizens, and then they (BMC) can fine people for parking their vehicles wrongly,” said Swarn Kohli, President of Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA)

“We have been consistently taking up the issue with authorities about parking facilities to be provided. We pushed for the multi-storey parking lot that was developed at CR2 Mall at Nariman Point, and were instrumental in that. Planning for the area was not done keeping in mind the heavy traffic it sees.

Around 4-5 years ago, we had taken up the parking issue with the chief secretary and we had come to a decision that underground parking lots can be developed at five traffic islands in south Bombay – such as the one opposite Metro, and opposite Regal cinema,” Kohli said.

Background

In a bid to crack down heavily on illegal parking and reduce traffic congestion, on June 19 last year, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi directed all assistant commissioners in BMC’s 24 wards to impose hefty fines, which for four-wheelers would be Rs 10,000 and Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles, if they parked within 500 metres of PPLs.

The new fines were brought into effect from July 7 last year. The decision did not go down well with members of the civic standing committee, who said a proposal should have been discussed in the standing committee meeting before such a decision was rolled out.

The whopping fines also faced stiff residents from residents in various parts of the city.

In a meeting held on December 3 last year with the BMC administration, members of the Mumbai Parking Authority urged the administration to take back the decision to levy the hefty fines and revise the plan.

The official stand

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, said, "This will be the maximum fine for illegal parking around public parking lots. We are working out a plan on levying parking fines that will be proportionate to the hours of illegal parking. This means that Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000 will be the maximum fines imposed for four-wheelers, and the fines can vary depending on the hours."