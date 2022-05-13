Mumbai: Now, one water connection for 5 families, instead of 15

Mumbai: After a rising demand from activists and citizens, the BMC has amended its ‘water for all’ policy, and will provide one tap connection for a group of five families instead of 15 as proposed earlier. This, however, would mean three times more connections.

The policy was kicked off with much fanfare by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 7 at an event in Goregaon.

Besides the number of families for each connection, the activists had also opposed some conditions such as maintaining drainage facilities and appointing licensed plumbers to approve the connection.

The policy aims to provide water connections to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which includes slum clusters, gaothans, koliwadas, and illegal non-slum residential structures.

This policy will benefit 150 slums and 55,000 buildings without occupation certificates with around 20 lakh residents. It will also help the BMC curb water thefts, the BMC administration has claimed.

Meanwhile, the process of working out the number of connections is underway. Applicants need to provide valid residential proof, install a water meter, and pay for maintenance and repair of the pipeline.

After fulfilling all the conditions, the applicants can get a connection within 15 days, the BMC has assured.

The BMC has also demanded an undertaking from the slums for the facility of drainage or they would have to take a no-objection certificate from the BMC.

“This month, we have been called for a discussion on some of these issues, so there is still hope,” said Sitaram Shelar , activist and founder of Pani Haq Samiti (Right to water campaign).

Friday, May 13, 2022