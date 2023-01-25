Mumbai: Now, hypertension checks at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray clinics

File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC's health department has decided to start hypertension (HT) screening at all its Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics for early detection of people suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the city. This comes after 13% of people above 30 years were diagnosed with HT during door-to-door screening. According to a senior civic official, the move is a step towards strengthening HBT clinics to make them more accessible for citizens who can visit these clinics for check-ups.



Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said they are focusing on making Mumbai a healthy city due to which screening for non-communicable diseases has been started across the city. The civic authorities have started door-to-door screening for HT and diabetes mellitus (DM) for people above 30 years. So far, the campaign has received a positive response.



“We are taking all necessary steps to control NCD cases in the city and starting screening for HT at HBT clinics will gauge the number of beneficiaries who can walk in at these centres and get themselves checked. Moreover, it will also benefit those people who might have skipped door-to-door screening and can visit the HBT clinics for check-ups,” Dr Kumar said, adding that the number of HBT clinics will increase to 100 by Republic Day. So far, more than 2 lakh people have benefited at the HBT clinics.

According to BMCs Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, a WHO-assisted STEP survey had shown some alarming findings last year. About 18% of Mumbaikars aged 18 to 69 were found with increased fasting blood glucose levels. Moreover, independent surveys to check blood pressure have shown a prevalence of almost 11%. “These findings called for urgent steps to detect HT and diabetes early. Moreover, ischemic heart diseases, heart attacks and diabetes collectively contribute to almost 40% of Mumbai's deaths annually,” she said.

