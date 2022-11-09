Mumbai: Notices to Dadar school over November 2 blast

Mumbai: LPG explosion at Chhabildas English Medium School in Dadar injured three. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BMC and Fire Brigade have sent separate notices to the Dadar-based Chhabildas CBSE school where a powerful cylinder blast occurred on Nov 2 and left three labourers injured. According to the notices, the school had no prior permission for keeping a cylinder and firefighting equipment was also not in order when the mishap occurred.

The civic body's notice–sent by the G North ward medical officer– warned of filing an offence sheet in the court as the condition of two labourers is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the school chairman said that they will soon close the kitchen where the blast took place. Chhabildas Chairman Shailendra Salvi said, “We have received two notices; one from the BMC ward officer and other from the Fire Brigade. We will reply to both the notices but one thing is sure we will demolish the kitchen. Afterall, it's the issue of kid's safety."

Structural audit report in a few days

The early morning blast also severely damaged the building. Speaking about it, Salvi said, “On Tuesday, our structural audit was conducted. We will get a report in a few days and then we will carry out the repairs.” Post the mishap, the civic officials removed the dangerously protruding portions.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sanjay Manjrekar said, “We have issued notice to them because they didn't take permission from the Fire Brigade to use cylinders in the school premises. We have also informed them that their firefighting system was not working; which is mandatory. We will see what action they take. If they don't do anything then we will take action against them.”

Summoned because two labourers have been severely injured

G North Ward Medical Officer Shailesh Mohite said, “We have issued notice to them because two labourers have been severely injured in the incident. We will impose a penalty and file an offence sheet against the (school) management in the court.”

As repair works are yet to start, the school has decided to conduct online classes in the meantime. There are around 400 students and 20-25 teachers and other staff who use the classrooms which have been damaged.

“We had words with the parents and teachers association and told them to co-operate till repairing works gets over. There are 400 students who will have to attend the online classes for the next 7-8 days.”