Mumbai: NOTA sees a slight increase

Mumbai: The number of people who opted for NOTA (none of the above) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra was slightly higher when compared to the 2014 polls, EC data revealed. The state recorded 4,86,902 NOTA votes, up from the 4,83,459 in the 2014 polls.

In this year’s Lok Sabha polls, Palghar Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes – 29,479 – followed by Naxal affected Gadchiroli-Chimur which saw 24,599 voters opting for NOTA. In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar, 16,884 votes recorded in favour of NOTA. “In 2014, Palghar was won by BJP’s Chintaman Wanga, who died couple of years back due to cardiac arrest.

