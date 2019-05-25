Mumbai: NOTA sees a slight increase

by Agencies
written by Agencies
Mumbai: NOTA sees a slight increase


Mumbai: The number of people who opted for NOTA (none of the above) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra was slightly higher when compared to the 2014 polls, EC data revealed. The state recorded 4,86,902 NOTA votes, up from the 4,83,459 in the 2014 polls.

In this year’s Lok Sabha polls, Palghar Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest number of NOTA votes – 29,479 – followed by Naxal affected Gadchiroli-Chimur which saw 24,599 voters opting for NOTA. In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll in Palghar, 16,884 votes recorded in favour of NOTA. “In 2014, Palghar was won by BJP’s Chintaman Wanga, who died couple of years back due to cardiac arrest.
– Agencies



You may also like

Maharashtra: Konkan no longer a Narayan Rane bastion

Mumbai: 45 per cent drop in H1N1 cases...

Sharad Pawar continues to disbelieve EVMs, despite daughter’s...

More than one-third of Maharashtra MPs are first-timers

Is Sharad Pawar no longer powerful in Maharashtra?

Only one of 4 Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs fielded...

Maharashtra: BJP wins 23 seats, Shiv Sena 18;...

‘Churchgate’ trends on Twitter after BJP MP takes...

Raj Thackeray brought in the crowds, but not...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA...