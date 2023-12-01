Mumbai: ‘Not Wearing Uniform While On Job Doesn't Mean Govt Officer Was Not Performing His Duty,’ Says Court

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: Not wearing uniform while on job, does not mean the officer was not performing his duty as public servant, the sessions court held while convicting an assistant Income-tax commissioner for assaulting a ticket checker with his sleepers.

The sessions court had on November 28, convicted and sentenced Rishi Kumar Madanprasad Singh, the then Assistant Income Tax Commissioner, to six months imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1 lakh for slapping a railway ticket checker Sujitkumar Gupta with his chappal at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in October 2016.

While convicting him, the court said, "It needs to be noted that the accused is a public servant who was working as Assistant Income Tax Commissioner, at the time of alleged offence. He assaulted the informant by Chappal, when the informant was discharging his public duty as Ticket Checker at Railway Station. Considering the increase in the incidents of assault on public servants and peculiar manner of assault on the informant, I find a sentence of imprisonment as well as fine is necessary to be awarded. Admittedly, no visible injury is found to have been suffered by the informant, however he has suffered great insult and mental agony. Therefore, he deserves compensation."

The court has ordered that out of the fine amount of ₹1,50,000 would be paid to Gupta.

This is how the incident unfolded

It was claimed that Gupta was standing near the entrance of the gate of the station to check tickets of the passengers. At about 7:15 am, Gupta said Singh passed by him hurriedly and he stopped him. Gupta said he asked Singh to show his ticket to which, Singh replied he didn't have a ticket. Hence, Gupta asked him to pay a fine.

Singh however, refused to pay the fine amount and got into arguments with Gupta. Gupta told Singh that he is an Income-tax Commissioner and does not need any ticket, who was he to ask him for a ticket. At this point, all the other ticket chakkars came around. Meanwhile, Singh removed his footwear and slapped Gupta. After a small scuffle, Singh was taken to the police station where Gupta lodged a case against him.

Singh's defence

Singh in his defence however said, "The Railway has prescribed a particular dress code/uniform for the T.C’s. Therefore the T.C’s are expected to discharge their duty by wearing full uniform. If they are not doing their duty in uniform, then they cannot be said to have discharged the public duty."

The public prosecutor Ajit Chavan contended that, "At the time of the incident, Gupta had worn white shirt and had an identity card in his neck. He was discharging his public duty assigned to him for the day. He had also intimated that he is T.C. and demanded a ticket from the accused. Thus, though the informant was not in full uniform, he was still discharging public duty."The prosecution also had examined eye witnesses who saw the accused manhandling the ticket checker.

The court, after hearing both the sides, rejected his defence and observed that, "Not wearing blazer or tie is a minor and technical thing, which would not take away his status of being a public servant and discharging duty in said capacity."