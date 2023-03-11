Mumbai: Not right time for Congress to take risks, Patole to stay

e-Paper Get App
The buzz about change emerged after an open feud between senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and Patole; there were rumblings against the latter’s working style.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: The talk of change in guard in the Maharashtra Congress has stopped for the time being. This has come as a relief for state Congress chief Nana Patole. On the one hand, the Congress high command wants an OBC leader to be the state chief, which Patole is. At the same time, Kasaba's by-election win also helped the leader survive.

The buzz about change emerged after an open feud between senior leader Balasaheb Thorat and Patole; there were rumblings against the latter’s working style. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge therefore appointed senior leader Ramesh Chennithala to assess the situation and submit a report. He was also given the task of finding a consensus candidate for party chief’s post.

Sunil Kedar, Yashomati Thakur and Satej Patil suggested as possible candidates

Chennithala came to Maharashtra and met all senior leaders, workers and sympathisers of the party. Sources said that he briefed Congress president about the discontent and suggested Sunil Kedar, Yashomati Thakur and Satej Patil as possible candidates, all from the Maratha community.

The leadership feels that if they want to win back Maharashtra, then the party should come out of the Maratha dominance. “Our senior leaders in the state like Thorat or Ashok Chavan are from the Maratha community. All prominent faces are also from this community. Then what is the need to bring one more Maratha leader as state chief?” asked a senior leader.

Patole is from the Kunabi caste, which comes under the OBC category. The Kunabi community is decisive in Vidarbha as well as parts of Konkan region. Congress high command hopes that this give out a positive message in this otherwise BJP-strong vote base.

Another factor working in Patole’s favour is the party’s victory in council as well as assembly by-elections. Congress won Nagpur teachers and Amravati graduates constituencies, which were BJP strongholds for the last 20 and 10 years, respectively. Also, Congress snatched the Kasaba assembly constituency from BJP after 29 years. These wins have taken place under the leadership of Patole.

It is being believed that the local bodies elections could take place in Maharashtra in next two months and Congress leadership does not want to take any risks just yet.

