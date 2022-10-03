Mumbai: 'Not made any phone call nor gave threat,' clarifies Chhagan Bhujbal over death threat allegations

Ex-Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal | PTI

Days after the Mumbai police registered a case against former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and two others on the charge of threatening to kill a man, Bhujbal on Monday denied all charges against him saying that he had not held any telephonic talk with the said man and so there was no question of threatening him.

The complainant Lalit Tekchandani said he was threatened for forwarding two videos to Bhujbal, in which the latter allegedly spoke against Hindu religion.

However, Bhujbal told reporters today, ‘’ I have written letters to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis explaining his stand. I have not called up nor had any conversation with the complainant. I had not also sent any messages to him and despite that FIR has been lodged against me.’’ He further clarified that he had not abused the complainant.

Bhujbal said he was receiving derogatory messages on WhatsApp from an unknown phone adding that he had told his associate to check from which number they were being passed. ‘’I learned that the police have filed an FIR against me and two others in Chembur. I also came to know the phone was of Lalit Tekchandani,’’ he added.

Bhujbal has urged the CM and DCM to cooperate in this matter.