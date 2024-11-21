 Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Scheduled on Friday (November 22), the game, to be played in a two-man scramble format, will take place at the prestigious Willingdon sports club, bringing together a selection of patrons, partners and supporters of Ummeed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: Ummeed Child Development Center, a 23-year-old not-for-profit that has pioneered programmes for children with developmental disabilities, has organised the 'Greens of Hope' golf gala to raise funds for its noble initiatives.

About The Event

Scheduled on Friday (November 22), the game, to be played in a two-man scramble format, will take place at the prestigious Willingdon sports club, bringing together a selection of patrons, partners and supporters of Ummeed. Apart from a round of golf curated to excite the Mumbai golf community, there will be prize distribution, gala dinner and a special gig by India’s celebrated band, True Blue, that is flying in from Goa to perform for the guests. Golfers and others will then enjoy an art exhibition featuring work by young, neurodivergent artists. Not to mention, the arrangement of the Mulligan session for relieving pain and improving joint mobilisation.

Proceeds from the game will go towards creating awareness and giving a boost to Ummeed's life-changing campaigns. For over two decades, the not-for-profit has empowered children with developmental disabilities and their families, touching over 4.3 lakh lives through therapy, advocacy, training and research.

Statement Of An Ummeed Parent & Autism Advocate

Sharing the experience, Dr Purva Khandelwal, an Ummeed parent and autism advocate, said, “Ummeed was the first pillar of support for us when our son Jay was diagnosed with autism 12 years ago. Their professional yet compassionate approach helped us navigate our journey and witness the amazing work they do – from empowering parents to training therapists and advocating for inclusion. Ummeed is a beacon of hope for building an inclusive society in our country."

Greens of Hope has been made possible with the support of Val Organics and ValueQuest Investment Advisors, Ummeed’s lead partners, among other backers. Other events by the not-for-profit include the annual ‘55km Walk for Ummeed'. The event, which is held in Goa every January, continues to raise awareness and funding for Ummeed’s vision that every child can be included in society and reach their full potential.

