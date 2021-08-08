Mumbai: Not as you ‘lake’ it

Members of the BMC Standing Committee asked the civic body to come up with a comprehensive proposal for the maintenance of all lakes in the city rather than just just a few of these identified by the civic body. The BMC recently tabled a proposal to renovate three lakes where sewage is dumped.

According to the proposal, the BMC will appoint a contractor for preparing a report on the measures to stop sewerage dumping in the lakes. The three lakes identified were the Sion Talao, Sheetal Talao in Kurla, and Dejeshwar Talao in Charkop, Kandivali. The BMC had set aside Rs 1 crore for the project and it was tabled before the Standing Committee a few days ago.

The Standing Committee’s corporator members refused to okay the proposal, saying the BMC must come up with a plan to maintain all lakes in the city. “In my constituency there are three lakes that are in bad condition. These used to be sources of drinking water once. Now, they are filled with sewage and garbage,” BJP corporator Vinod Mishra, who is also a Standing Committee member, said. “The BMC must come up with a consolidated plan for renovating all lakes that are in poor condition in the city,” he said.

Senior Congress corporator Ravi Raja, the leader of opposition) in the BMC, added that there was an urgent need to clean the lakes. Yashwant Jadhav, the Standing Committee chairperson, said, “We have asked the BMC to come up with a detailed project for the next meeting, following which the committee could consider the proposal.”