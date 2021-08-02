Mumbai: Not all vaccine centres to be open today

There is a possibility that the vaccination drive will not be held on Wednesday due to shortage in doses. Also, no all vaccination centres will be operational on Tuesday due to less stock.

Meanwhile, over 70,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 427 Covid vaccination centres in the city on Monday. According to BMC data, 77,511 registered beneficiaries were administered the vaccines in the last 24 hours, of which 39,898 had taken jab at private centres. However, one beneficiary suffered from side effects.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said “We are expecting around or more than 1,00,000 vaccine doses to arrive on August 3 morning, following which the vaccination drive will be continue.”

So far, 73.01 lakh beneficiaries have taken vaccines since the mass vaccination drive started in January, of which 55.04 lakh have taken the first dose, while 17.97 have taken the second doses.