Mumbai: Norwegian minister takes part in Mithi river clean-up

Mumbai: In an attempt to strengthen the Indo-Norway relations and tackle climate change and environmental pollution, Norway’s minister of international development and foreign affairs, Dag Inge Ulstein, has invited state minister of tourism and environment, Aaditya Thackeray to Norway in May to get a first-hand experience of his country’s work in the area of waste management.

Ulstein, who is on a three-day tour in India, was in Mumbai on Saturday. The minister, who is in India to focus on Norway’s agenda of sustainable development goals, shared his concern on the rising problems due to plastic waste with Thackeray. On Saturday morning, Ulstein participated in a clean-up drive at the Mithi river along with city-based environmentalists and local residents living at the adjoining areas of the river.

The 17.84 km river, which meets the Arabian Sea at Mahim creek, starts at the Vihar and Powai lakes and passes through several areas of the city’s suburbs. However, the river has been reduced to an open drain full of garbage in the last few decades. When the river was not as polluted as it is today, it used to serve as an important stormwater drain for Mumbai. In fact, experts believe that the 26/7 deluge in Mumbai may not have led to as many deaths as it did if the river was not filled with silt and garbage.

Meanwhile, Norway which is known to have developed efficient stormwater drainage has extended it’s supported in the Mithi river clean up drive to develop a more holistic approach into the matter. “India is well connected with Norway through the means of Water. In order to protect the marine ecosystem of the river, it’s important to develop a proper waste management system at an urgent basis,” said Ulstein. “It is also important to have adequate knowledge in the areas of environmental protection and conservation. There is a requirement to hold campaign, spreading the word on the hazards of toxicity of plastic wastes.” added the Norwegian minister.

Alongside, Ulstein environmentalist, Afroz Shah also participated in the drive. The city-based green activist known for championing the Versova beach clean up has now shifted his focus to the Mithi River.

His team has so far cleared 3 kilometers of the river. Also, Shah along with his team has been training the residents who live in the vicinity of the river to reduce garbage generation and how to treat it once generated.

“Norway has set a benchmark with its methods of waste management. We are working together towards developing a holistic approach in cleaning the Mithi river and also spread awareness regarding garbage disposal,” said Shah.