Mumbai: Northerly winds to blow in 2nd round of chill; IMD

Mumbai: Another round of chill is coming Mumbaikars’ way, welcome news after the warmth and humidity of the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is expected to drop gradually in the next two or three days.

According to IMD officials, the rain, drop in temperature over the northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan range had affected the wind pattern and would bring a second round of cool, northerly winds to Mumbai, the last such occurrence being around January 8.

“The temperature is likely to go down further around January 16 and 17. According to the 48-hour forecast, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to go down to 18 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded at both Santacruz and Colaba observatories was 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature recorded at both observatories were 32.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal. The humidity levels were between 74 and 81 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) on Monday was 131, a huge improvement from 230 on Sunday, but still falling under the ‘moderate’ category, which is a degree below poor.

For Tuesday, an AQI of 121 has been forecast, which too comes under ‘moderate’.