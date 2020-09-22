Mumbai North East MP Manoj Kotak urges Railway Minister to start Mumbai Locals

BJP MP from North East Mumbai Manoj Kotak urged Railway Ministry to start Mumbai locals at the earliest.



Kotak raised the issue in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session and asked the Railway Ministry to start the Mumbai locals for all citizens. As of now, Mumbai locals are operating only for essential services including bankers, health care workers, government officials, etc.

He also said that Bhandup and Vikhroli has a huge crowd of government officials and urged the Ministry to allow trains to stop at these two stations as well.

