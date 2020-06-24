Mumbai: Non essential shops in municipal markets to operarte on odd-even basis

Forced to stay shut for four months at a stretch due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, shops selling non-essential commodities in municipal markets across Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd-even basis, states a BMC circular issued on Wednesday evening.

Under BMC's markets department, there are a total of 92 municipal retail markets, 95 built-up markets with accommodation and 16 private markets -- altogether having close to 17,500 licensed pitches/spaces.

In the circular, the BMC has clearly stated that the shopkeepers will have to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while functioning.

"Not only the shop keepers, traders and vendors, but customers will also be required to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines; physical distancing will be maintained while operating these establishments on both sides, alternately on odd-even basis," the BMC circular states.

From June 2, when the state initiated 'Mission Begin Again' relaxing the lockdown, shops on both sides of the road across Mumbai were allowed to open on even and odd dates. Following this, traders and vendors associations in various markets wrote to BMC's markets department requesting that they be allowed to open their shops, which have been shut for four months.

“These shopkeepers have assured that they will arrange for masks, gloves, sanitisers and thermal scanners to check the body temperature of each person, and even hire private security guards for crowd control, if required," said a senior official from the BMC markets department.

Besides, it will be mandatory for these shopkeepers or vendors to download 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application. Only two people will be allowed to work in each shop.

However, hotels and eateries inside these markets will continue to remain shut. Apart from that, the final decision to allow these shops to operate will be taken by the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Ward.

"Assistant municipal commissioners of the respective wards will take a call on whether to allow non-essential shops in municipal markets to open, especially those in the containment zones of their wards," the official from markets department said.