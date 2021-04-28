Mumbai: NoBroker to organise vaccination drive at doorsteps in city from May

Reinforcing its commitment to the community, NoBrokerHOOD – the visitor, society, and payments management app by NoBroker.com – will organise vaccination drives across societies in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

Co-founder of Nobroker.com said that the vaccination at the doorstep will be started in societies in Mumbai from the first week of May depending on the availability of vaccine stock.

The vaccines will be administered by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved labs with trained medical professionals at the helm while observing high standards of safety and covid protocol at no extra cost. It intends to help society residents get quick and convenient access to vaccination without visiting hospitals as a lot of people have been hesitant to go to hospitals considering them to be a hub of infection.

Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer of NoBroker.com said NoBrokerHOOD was developed with the idea of elevating the lifestyle of society residents, through a cross between world-class technology, customer-centric thought and service enablement. “In the wake of a pandemic, to cater to society residents’ emerging needs, this vaccination drive also aims to make it safe and convenient for society residents to get the vaccination without stepping out and at the same time it will reduce the burden on the medical staff,” he said.

Gupta further said they have tie up with all the government agencies to conduct vaccination drives at the societies for all above 45 years of age. Moreover they have a team of 2,000 people who will be a part of this vaccination drive helping them to make it successful. “With the availability of a door-to-door vaccine program, there is hope that more people will be administered the vaccine in a shorter period of time, helping ease out the helplessness being experienced in the healthcare sector,” he added.