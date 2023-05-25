Mumbai: No water supply for 26 hours in several parts from May 27; check complete details here

File

Mumbai: There will be no water supply in Lower Parel, Worli, Mahim and Dharavi for 26 hours owing to the repair work of leakage in Tansa pipeline at Dadar West. The repair work and water cut will start from 8am tomorrow (May 27) and end at 10am on May 28.

The leakage was detected in the Tansa East and West main water channel at the junction of Senapati Bapat Marg and Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in Dadar West. Urgent repair work was undertaken by the civic hydraulic engineering department on Saturday.

The supply of the entire water channel (with a diameter of 1,450mm) will be shut down to detect the internal leakage. The BMC will cut off the supply in this period, and repairs will be completed by patch work after finding the exact location. The civic team has already started preliminary measures to detect the leak, a civic official said.

No water supply in the following areas:

May 27 from 2.30pm to 7pm: Delisle Road BDD, entire Prabhadevi premises, Janata Vasahat, entire Lower Parel division, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Joshi Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg.

May 27 from 4pm to 10pm: Entire Mahim West, Matunga West, Dadar West, Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Road, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, LJ Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhavani Shankar Marg, Mori Marg, Sena Bhavan premises, TH Kataria Marg, Cloth Bazaar.

May 28 from 4am to 8am: NM Joshi Marg, Delisle Road BDD, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Dhobi Ghat, and Saat Rasta.

