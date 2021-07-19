Mumbai: No rent and bad transit houses compel residents to stay back in C1 buildings

Lack of rent provision, shoddy condition of transit houses compel residents continue to live in dangerous structures instead of moving out, a common grievance of tenants residing in C1 (extremely dangerous) declared buildings. Interestingly, Cessed building residents (Pagdi owners)at least are offered transit houses, while residents living in non-cessed buildings though Pagdi owner, have to manage the alternate accommodation by their own due to no law. Following which the non- cessed tenants who are mainly salaried people /average income earners continue to reside in these structures due to exorbitant rentals, have claimed Dharmendra Vyas treasurer of the Pagdi Bhadut Sanghatna an association of residents living in C1 categorised buildings.

He explained, "If a cessed building is declared C1 there is a provision of redevelopment. As per the recently amended Act of MHADA the landlord has to submit the redevelopment proposal within 6 months after C1 declaration. If he fails tenants are supposed to carry out redevelopment and if they too fail MHADA gets involved. However, similar provisions are not in BMC Act for redevelopment of C1 categorized building (non-cessed). Though agony of cessed and non-cessed buildings is same." The condition of transit houses offered is also same as these C1 declared buildings. Instead of staying in those transit camps mostly available at Mahul Village, people prefer to stay at their original place, he asserted.

In Mumbai 24 people died in different building/house collapse incident that reported in Chembur Vikroli on Sunday due to incessant rainfall the city witnessed. Following the tragic incident the issue of C1 declared structures and delay in shifting of tenants has once again became a cause of concern.