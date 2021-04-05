Mumbai: No panic buying among Mumbaikars this time

With mini lockdown being imposed, panic didn't strike Mumbaikars this time. Unlike last year, Mumbaikars didn't throng the grocery stores and shopping malls for last minute procurement, while on the contrary, shops and business establishments wore a desolate look on Monday.

Mumbaikars said that the fact state government has allowed essential stores to operate is the reason why they are relaxed.

"Last time the lockdown was imposed in a haphazard manner, this time it is more organised and we don't have any reason to panic at all," said Ramesh Ahluwalia a retired government servant and general secretary of a citizen's forum - Mumbaikars For a Cause (MFC).

Citizens said that this time, instead of crowding at shops they have the better option of ordering commodities from their homes.

"Last year there was huge rush and everything is organised, but this year there is a cap on the unnecessary crowding only as everything around where I stay is fully functional," said Jayesh Ravaria a chartered accountant and a resident of Borivli.

Powai resident Sumit Jain said that this time both the authorities and Mumbaikars have garnered the experience of last year, which is why they are not panicking.

"If we go to a shopping mall to get groceries, we have to shell out money to get tested first, also there's a chance of getting infected too, so it's better to stay indoors and to not panic instead," said Jain.

Meanwhile, retailers said that even though there is no panic amongst Mumbaikars, they have enough stock of raw materials to avoid any crisis like last year.

"Last year during the lockdown, the entire supply chain as affected, we have taken that lesson and have now started to stock of our raw materials in godowns within close proximity to our stores," said a manager of a popular retail chain.

Another retailer said that as not many people are turning out at stores to buy goods, they have assigned most of their housekeeping staffers for home delivery purposes.

"We are not letting our guard down, we have marked pitches and have placed sanitisers, also we are updating our stocks regularly, last year’s experience helped us plan things properly even at a short notice," said a manager of another well-known retail outlet.