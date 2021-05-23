Mumbai: No one will accept India’s vaccination model if dead bodies are left in rivers, says NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Sunday, targeted the Narendra Modi government and said that its seven years rule is marked by abrupt demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST, rising unemployment and failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had proposed a gala celebration on May 26. However, against such a sorry state of affairs, its president JP Nadda had to ask party workers not to celebrate the occasion.

“There is a BJP government in this country. However, it is known as the Narendra Modi government. Party workers across the country had planned to celebrate in a big way the completion of seven years of the government. But Nadda had to intervene and appeal not to celebrate the occasion during the present pandemic,” claimed Malik.

Malik further hit out at the central government for its failure in handling the pandemic. “No one will accept India’s vaccination model, when dead bodies are left in rivers for the want of a burial ground. Patients are dying due to the shortage of oxygen and medicines,’’ he noted.

Malik said India's vaccination model should become a global model, but not in the present format. “The central government announced the universal vaccination programme amidst the shortage of vaccine doses. By making tomorrow about the ongoing vaccination drive, BJP is giving an opportunity for criticism,” he added. “If BJP continues to say that they are doing a good job despite failures, people will not accept it,” he noted.

On the PM becoming emotional during his address to the frontline workers from Varanasi, Malik said the people are questioning whether it was a pre-planned event. “During a video conference with the chief ministers, he wears a ‘gamcha’ and mask. But on the day he became emotional, both were missing. So, it was a pre-planned event. People are also questioning whether he really became emotional during his address,” he claimed.

Nawab said many lives have been lost due to the negligence of the central government and most of the state governments. “There is a public outcry against the central government. People are questioning whether the picture was created or the PM really became emotional,” said Malik.