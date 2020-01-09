Mumbai: No NOC, fee for leave and license deal

Mumbai: In yet another move to facilitate ease of doing business, the Maharashtra government has waived payment of fee and the district collector's permission for signing leave and license agreement.

This decision is for houses in societies situated on collector or lease hold lands or revenue lands in Mumbai. Home owners from Bandra and Versova are expected to benefit from this decision.

The government on Tuesday issued a notification in this regard. It has been issued as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code and rules.

A state Revenue department officer told FPJ: “At present, a no objection certificate from the district collector and payment of fee are mandatory if a resident of a society situated on collector land wants to give a house on leave and license.

The time taken for completion of such a process is quite long. With today's decision, the leave and license agreement without payment of fee and district collector's nod will be done easily.”