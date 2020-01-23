Mumbai: No night curfew; it will be 24 & 7 now

According to city planners, the project will help kick start the ‘night’ economy and provide another dimension to the city that never sleeps.

While taking the decision, excise department rules have not been tweaked and pubs and bars will close as usual at 1.30 AM. The hotels, even though they can remain open all night in the designated areas, cannot serve wine or liquor after 1.30 AM.

"As it is, Mumbaikars work practically round-the-clock. Then why should the city go under an 'undeclared curfew' after 10 PM daily? Until now, 24x7 was available only inside five-star hotels,’’ Thackeray pointed out.

Nonetheless, there are concerns in certain quarters about a city that parties longer into the night and creates concomitant issues of policing, safe commuting and women safety. Aaditya made a powerful presentation before the cabinet ministers and allayed their concerns.

What remained unsaid were issues about potential for risky or exploitative working conditions. However, Aaditya argued that a 24X7 city can maximise job creation, attract investment and promote a better quality of life for citizens.

He pointed out that Mumbai is a safe city and women can freely move around at any hour without fear, and under the new scheme, people can step out to eat, watch movies, and indulge in other forms of entertainment at any convenient time.

"The decision may help generate 10 lakh jobs and this will be god-sent for youngsters, especially in the hospitality sector. BEST and taxi aggregators will also get additional business," Aaditya stressed. He noted that London's 'night economy' was worth five billion pounds.

"In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and at Nariman Point, near the NCPA, there will be a dedicated lane for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a tab on them. If rules on solid waste disposal, decibel levels and law and order are violated, there will be provision of a lifetime ban," the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said the police force will be spared the task of checking whether shops and establishments had been shut down at night-time. "So, now they can focus on law and order."

The malls and mill compounds are already equipped with CCTVs and if these establishments need additional policing, they can pay for it, he added.

To a question whether such a nightlife would be extended to Pune, Thackeray shot back in a lighter vein: "First we have to implement 'afternoon-life' there."

Asked about the criticism emanating from the BJP, the minister said the party was against youth; this was apparent from their ham-handed handling of student protests.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had earlier opposed the immediate implementation of the project, too has mellowed down. "We have taken all necessary steps to ensure safety and security of staff and customers. We had detailed discussions

with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the BMC chief,’’ Deshmukh said. The Food and Drugs Authority, which is vested with the responsibility of ensuring quality food and service in hotels, will now initiate night shift for its officers.

"We are facing a staff crunch. I have demanded immediate sanction to fill 300 vacancies in the department. The Cabinet, in turn, has given nod to fill 50 per cent vacancies," Rajendra Shingane told FPJ.