Mumbai: No more queues for BEST card, Chalo App users

Mumbai: Users of the BEST's smart cards and Chalo App will no longer have to stand in a queue for tickets.

The BEST has introduced 100 per cent digital (tap-in, tap-out) bus services for hassle-free travel to the card and App holders on 16 prominent bus routes across the city. This is perhaps the first of its kind fully digital bus service in India.

Passengers who have the BEST Chalo App or smart card will be allowed to board these buses during peak hours without waiting in queues. Other passengers will be allowed to board the bus only after digital ticket holders.

“We have introduced these Tap-in Tap-out services on 16 bus routes across the city, including – A-77, A-102, A-105, A-112, A-115, A-116, A-118, A-123, A-162, A-167, A-369, A-378, A-401 A-402, A-Spl8, and ASpl9,” a BEST official said.

The BEST has equipped 200 buses plying these routes with the facility.

“We want more commuters to experience this hassle-free world-class experience in BEST buses,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.