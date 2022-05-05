e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: No inspection at Ranas' flat on second day as BMC team finds it locked upon visiting

Mumbai: No inspection at Ranas' flat on second day as BMC team finds it locked upon visiting

Acting over a complaint of illegal construction, the BMC had served notice to the couple's flat in Khar on May 2.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDIT | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana | Photo: PTI
MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana | Photo: PTI
Advertisement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team could not inspect MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's apartment in Khar on the second day on Thursday as it was found locked.

Acting over a complaint of illegal construction, the BMC had served notice to the couple's flat in Khar on May 2.

Accordingly, the BMC H West ward's team of the building proposal department has been visiting the apartment on the 8th floor of the Lavie building in Khar for the last two days.

Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West said, "They had requested us to give them the time of 2-3 days, so we have decided to wait for some time and after this deadline, we will again inform them about our next visit to their premises".

The Rana couple was arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 over the Hanuman Chalisa row. A court allowed their bail plea on Wednesday and both were released on Thursday.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Day after getting bail, MP Navneet Rana walks out of Byculla jail Mumbai: Day after getting bail, MP Navneet Rana walks out of Byculla jail
Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:36 PM IST