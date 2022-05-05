Mumbai: No inspection at Ranas' flat on second day as BMC team finds it locked upon visiting

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team could not inspect MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's apartment in Khar on the second day on Thursday as it was found locked.

Acting over a complaint of illegal construction, the BMC had served notice to the couple's flat in Khar on May 2.

Accordingly, the BMC H West ward's team of the building proposal department has been visiting the apartment on the 8th floor of the Lavie building in Khar for the last two days.

Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West said, "They had requested us to give them the time of 2-3 days, so we have decided to wait for some time and after this deadline, we will again inform them about our next visit to their premises".

The Rana couple was arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 over the Hanuman Chalisa row. A court allowed their bail plea on Wednesday and both were released on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:36 PM IST