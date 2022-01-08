Mumbai: No ICU patients at BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre, 2500 beds available, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday reiterated state public health minister Rajesh Tope's claims that a weekend lockdown will not be imposed in the city, as of now.

She also stated that 2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID-19 Centre and that so far there are no ICU patients at the centre.

She further stated that most of the patients are asymptomatic.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination centre added that there have been no deaths at the centre since December 1.

"From December 1 till now, we have 936 patients onboard with 100 daily admissions. Most patients do not need oxygen support. Till now, we have not had any mortality at the centre," he said.

2500 beds are available at the BKC Jumbo COVID19 Centre. So far, there are no ICU patients at the centre. Most patients are asymptomatic. Weekend lockdown will not be imposed for now: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/19I6biQCkN — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal recently stated that a majority of COVID-19 patients who require oxygen support in Mumbai are unvaccinated.

Citing data till Thursday, January 6, Chahal said that out of nearly 1,900 Covid patients who require oxygen, around 96% are unvaccinated.

Meanhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high. The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai. But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:46 PM IST