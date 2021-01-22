Mumbai: No HC relief for 'ailing' former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta

Mumbai: After conducting an emergency hearing in the evening, Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the transfer of former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta, back to Taloja jail.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik was moved by the family members of Gupta, booked in the TRP scam case, seeking a directive to the state government to admit him in a private hospital.

Gupta, who was last week admitted in the government-run J J hospital owing to his deteriorating health, was discharged by Thursday evening. The prime accused in the case, Gupta was then being shifted back to Taloja jail, however, his family moved the bench of Justice Naik, after court hours, and sought an emergency hearing.

From Justice Naik, the family sought a directive to the jail authorities to shift Gupta to some private hospital.

At this, chief public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the judge that Gupta has been shifted to Taloja jail and as per the procedure, the jail's medical health officer would be examining the accused.

Further, Thakare assured the court that the authorities in the jail would take proper care of Gupta and if a situation arises, the accused would be again admitted in state-run JJ hospital.

The chief prosecutor further told the judge that a detailed medical report spelling out Gupta's health condition would be submitted in the next date of hearing.

Accordingly, the judge noted that Gupta's bail plea on medical grounds is already slated to be heard on January 25 and thus adjourned the matter till that day without any directive to shift the accused in some private hospital.