Mumbai: No FIR yet after rape accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Photo credit: Twitter

Mumbai: In the latest controversy between the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, the latter has claimed that the actor raped her. However, the Versova police has confirmed that there hasn’t been any First Information Report (FIR) registered yet in the case.

In addition to various other accusations, Aaliya also alleged that Nawazuddin has been attempting to steal their children from her. She made these accusations in a video posted by her on Instagram on Friday, in which she was seen sobbing.

Custody of the children

Aaliya stated that the actor wants custody of the children. She said that he is a coward father who is abusing his power to steal children from a mother. Aaliya went on to say that he has never known the joy of having children, that he didn't realise when our children grew up and that he now wants to steal the children from her in order to prove that he is a great dad.

“We have not yet registered an FIR in the case, however, we are investigating the matter and will get to a conclusion soon,” said a senior police official.

Earlier in the past, Aaliya had requested a paternity test for her younger son in family court to ascertain that the child belongs to Nawaz.