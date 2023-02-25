e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: No FIR yet after rape accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: No FIR yet after rape accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In addition to various other accusations, Aaliya also alleged that Nawazuddin has been attempting to steal their children from her.

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: In the latest controversy between the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, the latter has claimed that the actor raped her. However, the Versova police has confirmed that there hasn’t been any First Information Report (FIR) registered yet in the case.

In addition to various other accusations, Aaliya also alleged that Nawazuddin has been attempting to steal their children from her. She made these accusations in a video posted by her on Instagram on Friday, in which she was seen sobbing. 

Custody of the children

Aaliya stated that the actor wants custody of the children. She said that he is a coward father who is abusing his power to steal children from a mother. Aaliya went on to say that he has never known the joy of having children, that he didn't realise when our children grew up and that he now wants to steal the children from her in order to prove that he is a great dad.

“We have not yet registered an FIR in the case, however, we are investigating the matter and will get to a conclusion soon,” said a senior police official. 

Earlier in the past, Aaliya had requested a paternity test for her younger son in family court to ascertain that the child belongs to Nawaz. 

Read Also
Bombay HC tells Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife Aaliya to 'amicably resolve issues over children'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IIT Bombay conducts Interim Session of 61st Convocation Ceremony; 312 students awarded...

Mumbai: IIT Bombay conducts Interim Session of 61st Convocation Ceremony; 312 students awarded...

Mumbai: No FIR yet after rape accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: No FIR yet after rape accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: MMRDA to appoint consultant for ₹25,000 crore dream

Mumbai: MMRDA to appoint consultant for ₹25,000 crore dream

Massive fire breaks out at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, nearly 80 people trapped...

Massive fire breaks out at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, nearly 80 people trapped...

SC orders probe into assault of Anant Karmuse at NCP MLA Jitendra Awahad’s home in 2020

SC orders probe into assault of Anant Karmuse at NCP MLA Jitendra Awahad’s home in 2020