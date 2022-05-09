Mumbai: No drugs at BMC hospitals, patients being turned to private chemists, alleges Ravi Raja

Mumbai: Alleging that patients of the civic-run hospitals are being asked to buy medicines from private chemists, former opposition leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja, wrote to civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and asked him to address the issue.

Raja, who is ex-Congress corporator, averred that patients don’t get medicine in these hospitals hence they have no other option but to buy it from private pharmacies.

"Nowadays, all the BMC-run hospitals are running short of medicines as the supply has been stopped in every hospital. Seven-eight months are being taken to issue tenders for the medicines. Hence, there is drugs shortage," the letter read.

Asserting that a patient can die if not given medicine on time, Raja questioned who will be responsible for such deaths. He further pointed out that those who undergo treatment in BMC hospitals are “poor people who come from different districts of the state”.

Holding the BMC “responsible” for the medicine shortage at civic hospitals, he requested Chahal to make appropriate management for medicine supply.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:43 PM IST