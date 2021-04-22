Mumbai: No delay in oxygen cylinder procurement, says BMC

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has delayed tenders for procuring oxygen cylinders, the civic body on Thursday clarified their stand stating that there has been no delay in the tendering process and supply of oxygen to hospitals and medical facilities were not interrupted.

A civic body spokesperson on Thursday said that last year, the BMC had floated tenders for acquiring oxygen supply, considering the then ongoing 2019-21 contract was supposed to get lapsed on April 9, 2021. Total four bidders had responded to the tender, which was due on December 21, 2020. However there was a complaint made by one of the bidders against the lowest bidder regarding authenticity of the documents submitted.

The BMC added that with reference to the complaint, a verification was carried out by necessary correspondence to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra. The BMC said that they are in the receipt of the reply from FDA and appointment of a new bidder will be done after the civic standing committee clears the proposal.

In the meantime, the BMC has extended the existing 2019-21 contract till September to ensure there is continuous supply of oxygen in all civic run hospitals, medical colleges and dispensaries.