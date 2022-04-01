Mumbai: No daytime mega block on Sunday by Western Railway

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of nine hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Harbour lines from 21.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs and seven hours block on UP and DOWN SLOW lines from 23:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs during the intermittent night of 2nd /3rd April 2022 between Andheri and Goregaon stations. Therefore, there will be no block in day time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 3rd April 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. These services will avail double halt at Ville Parle and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction. All Harbour Line services will be cancelled and reversed from Andheri. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:13 PM IST