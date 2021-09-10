Mumbai: No Covid-19 vaccination drive on September 10

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to not conduct vaccination drives at all civic and state-run Covid-19 vaccination centres today (September 10).

A BMC release said the inoculation drive at these centres will resume on September 11. The drive will remain suspended on Friday owing to administrative and technical reasons, it stated. The civic body said it has an adequate number of doses available with the government authorities.

Meanwhile, more than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Thursday at 456 centres. As per data, 1,34,204 lakh beneficiaries took the jab in the last 24 hours; of these, 82,079 were administered vaccines at civic-run centres, while 45,958 were inoculated at private centres.

A senior health officer said the pace of the vaccination drive should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” the officer said.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:43 AM IST