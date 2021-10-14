Mumbai: No COVID-19 vaccination drive on October 15

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to not conduct vaccination drives at all civic and state-run Covid-19 vaccination centres on October 15.



A BMC release said the inoculation drive at all BMC run and government centres will resume on October 16. The drive will remain suspended on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on October 13 has vaccinated 7,29,530 in 6,048 sessions. According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 14 inoculated 9,00,63,870 people.

As per the state government data, 3,33,02,414 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 95,45,074 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Whereas the number of beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai dropped by 30 per cent on October 12. As per fresh data, 70,189 persons received jabs on Tuesday compared to 1,00,506 who were vaccinated just a day prior. Of the total vaccinated, 53,756 took jabs at civic-run centres, followed by 13,056 at private centres and 3,377 were administered vaccines at state centres.



Mumbai on October 14, Thursday, reported 546 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 7,49,620.

337 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, taking the recovery count to 7,25,619. Now, there are 5317 active cases in the city.

(With inputs from Swapnil Mishra)

