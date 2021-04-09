Mumbai: No COVID-19 vaccination drive at private centres for next three days

So far, 91 of the 120 Covid vaccine centres across the city have had to turn off beneficiaries after running out of stock -- 25 of them having downed shutters on Thursday afternoon. The Jumbo Covid-19 centre at the BKC too had to suspend its drive on Friday after its stock dried up. Officials said the drive was hit as they were yet to receive the 1.80 lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, Pune, which were expected to arrive by afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that the vaccination drive would continue at its centres, as well as government centres over the weekend, on Saturday (April 10) and Sunday (April 11), from 12pm to 6pm. However, there will be no vaccination drive at private vaccine centres for the next three days (April 10,11 & 12).

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said 91 of the 120 centres, mainly at private hospitals, did not start vaccination on Friday for lack of stock, while some other centres were also likely to follow suit shortly. Until Friday morning, 71 centres were shut, but later in the afternoon, at more than 20 centres, beneficiaries had to be turned away. We are expected to get 1.80 lakh doses on Friday afternoon but most centres are likely to have run out before this and will have to shut,” he said.