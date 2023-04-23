Mumbai: No court relief for man who denied being father to child with ex-maid

A sessions court has dismissed an appeal by a 53-year-old Santacruz resident against a Bandra magistrate’s order directing him to pay maintenance to his former maid whom he had married in 2004 and had a daughter with.

The man had denied both the marriage and paternity and claimed that he had been married since 1992 to another woman. The court noted that the relation of the man and his former maid dated to a year before his marriage to another woman and that the former help had explained how their relationship had developed and culminated in marriage subsequently. He also contended that he was living with his wife since 1992 and that the marriage documents produced by the former help were bogus.

Denying marriage, paternity of child is domestic violence

The sessions court said that it is correctly held by the trial court that denying marital relationship and paternity of a child born out of the wedlock itself is domestic violence. It said if we considered the multidimensional definition of domestic violence, the inference is substantiated.

The magistrate court had considered the marriage certificate produced by the former maid and the birth certificate of the daughter as conclusive proof along with her testimony that the two were married. It had also observed that in domestic violence proceedings, it is not necessary to establish the legality of a marriage and had referred to definitions of an “aggrieved person” and “shared household” under the anti-domestic violence law.

Accused was asked to pay ₹7k per month

Approaching the sessions court against the magistrate’s order as per which he was supposed to pay Rs7,000 monthly to the woman, the man had claimed that he was entirely dependent financially on his working wife. The former maid was living in the home of the late mother of the man. He said she had no right to live there. He further alleged that her intention was to grab the property.