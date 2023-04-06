Mumbai: No convictions in ACB cases in last three years, reveals RTI

Representative Image

Mumbai: There has been no conviction in the last three years in cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as per information provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Convictions happened in four cases in 2019 and acquittals have seen a rise lately with 13 in 2022.

The information was provided to RTI applicant Jeetendra Ghadge, who had sought details of the total number of complaints received, those forwarded to respective departments without enquiry, those in which open and discreet enquiries were ordered, open and discreet enquiries closed, enquiries converted to FIR and those still pending.

10,925 complaints received since 2019 in Mumbai region

As per the reply to the application, 10,925 complaints were received since 2019 in the Mumbai region, of which 6,098 were forwarded to various departments. The year 2021 saw the most complaints at 3,433, with those for 2022 (up to November) being 3,418. In 2019, 2,407 complaints, and 2020 saw 1,672 complaints.

The total number of inquiries ordered in the last four years saw both a rise and fall. From 92 in 2019, it fell to 45 in 2020, and then jumped again to 93 in 2021 and stood at 46 in 2022. Only in one case was an FIR filed in 2021 and in three cases in 2022. No FIR was filed in 2019 and 2020. The number of enquiries closed without any action dropped over the last four years with only one being closed without any action in 2022 from a high of 36 in 2019.

Ghadge said, “The fact that ACB is unable to convict a person caught in the last three years speaks much about it. Successive governments have only made promises to end corruption but nobody has delivered. As soon as political parties come to power, they only use ACB to settle their political scores. No political party cares for the citizens at large who are facing corruption on a daily basis.”

Additional Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Niket Kaushik, was contacted by the FPJ but he did not respond to the call or SMS.