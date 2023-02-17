e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: NO BLOCK in day time over Western Railway on February 19

There will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 19th February, 2023.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
PTI
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a major block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim station from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 18th/19th February, 2023.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 19th February, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Andheri/Santacruz stations.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

