Mumbai: No bail to two booked for selling drug-infused brownies

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of two arrested for baking brownies infused with cannabis and selling them.

The duo were arrested on June 13 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided their premises in Malad.

In their bail applications filed in end-June, the two had claimed release on the grounds that the seizure falls in the category of small quantity under the NDPS Act. The NCB claimed to have seized 60 gm of ganja and 830 gm of the cake made out of the drug. Their plea contended that as per the law, in ganja, upto 1 kg was small quantity, with the commercial quantity being 20 kg. The said that since the alleged seizure was of small quantity, it is a bailable offence.

The application had also disputed the charge of Sec 27A of the NDPS Act concerning financing illicit trafficking and harbouring offenders, a stringent provision that attracts from ten to twenty years imprisonment and a high fine. Citing a recent Bombay HC order, it said the provision would not apply to them. The application also pointed out that they did not have any criminal antecedents.

Along with them, a drug peddler who allegedly supplied them with the substance was also arrested by the NCB.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:21 PM IST