Mumbai-Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani delayed by over 30 minutes as pairing rake arrived late

Mumbai Central- Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani was delayed by over 30 minutes on Sunday due to late arrival of pairing rake running late.

"The scheduled departure of this train from Mumbai central is 5.10 pm, but on Sunday its departed at around 5.45 pm from Mumbai central," said an officer of WR.

"The pairing rake arrived late, hence the train was rescheduled on Sunday. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," added officials.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)