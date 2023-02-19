e-Paper Get App
Mumbai-Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani delayed by over 30 minutes as pairing rake arrived late

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Central- Nizamuddin August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani was delayed by over 30 minutes on Sunday due to late arrival of pairing rake running late.

"The scheduled departure of this train from Mumbai central is 5.10 pm, but on Sunday its departed at around 5.45 pm from Mumbai central," said an officer of WR.

"The pairing rake arrived late, hence the train was rescheduled on Sunday. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," added officials.

