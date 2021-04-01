Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari announces central government funding of Rs 2,780 cr for road projects in Maharashtra

There is good news for the Maharashtra government to push the implementation of various road projects in the state, as the Union Minister of Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, announced the central government funding of Rs 2,780 crore for it. This was the outcome of a meeting Gadkari recently held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had urged for the speedy release of funds to expedite the completion of projects.

Gadkari said, in view of the central government funding announced today, the road network in Maharashtra will be further strengthened. Gadkari disclosed his ministry’s decision through his tweets.

Of the Rs 2,780 crore, the ministry has approved Rs 171 crore for the upgradation of a section of the Guhagar-Chiplun Road on NH 166 E, Rs 252 crore for the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Jalgaon-Bhadraon-Chalisgaon-Nandgaon-Manmad Road on NH 753 J to two lane/four lane, Rs 282 crore for the upgradation of NH 353C from 262 km to 321 km and the construction of 16 minor and major bridges in Gadchiroli district, at Rs 228 crore for the rehabilitation and upgradation of two lanes from Watur to the Charthana section of NH 752 I, Rs 282 crore for the upgradation of a section of Tirora-Gondia on NH 753 to two lanes and Rs 167 crore for the upgradation of a section of Tarere–Gaganbawda–Kolhapur on NH 166 G.

Further, Rs 288.13 crore has been approved for the upgradation of a section of the Tirora-Gondia state highway, including the construction length of 28.2 km on NH 753, Rs 478.83 crore has been approved for the construction of a flyover from Nagpur RTO Chowk to Nagpur University Campus and a 4-lane flyover at Wadi/MIDC Junction on NH 53, Rs 188.69 crore has been approved for the construction of bridge across Manjra river near Yesgi village in Nanded district on NH 63, Rs 222.44 lakh has been approved for the upgradation of a section of Amgaon-Gondia on NH 543 and Rs 224.44 crore has been approved for the upgradation and rehabilitation of a section of NH 361F from Parli to Gangakhed.