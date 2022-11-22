e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Nip in the air as city temp dips below 20°C

The city has witnessed a sharp drop in night temperatures with the minimum, which remained in the 24-30°C range the past few weeks, going below 20°C on Sunday.

Sherine RajUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
At the same time, the dryness in the atmosphere also increased with humidity levels dropping to 47% on Sunday.

At the same time, the dryness in the atmosphere also increased with humidity levels dropping to 47% on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for north-central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will see its minimum and maximum temperatures at an average of 20°C and 33° Celsius, respectively, for the next two days. Parts of north Maharashtra may see the temperature drop below 10°C.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the minimum temperature across India currently indicates the possibility of a drop to around 10°C in most parts of north-west, north and central India. Parts of north Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, could also see the minimum dip below 10°C.

The districts where a cold wave warning has been issued are Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Aurangabad and Jalna.

The lowest temperature recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday was in Jalgaon (8.5°C), followed by Aurangabad (9.2°C), Pune (9.7°C) and Nashik (9.8°C). Mumbai’s Santa Cruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8°C.

Along with the cold breeze in the evening, the city’s humidity levels also dropped to about 47% at Santa Cruz, while Colaba experienced humidity of 60%.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 133. The national capital Delhi experienced ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI of 203.

