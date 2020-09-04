Mumbai: Nine-year-old dies as branch of tree collapses on him in Lower Parel

A nine year old boy lost his life, after a branch of a tree fell on him. The deceased has been identified as Samar Dinesh Bosak and doctors of the Wadia hospital stated, he was declared dead, on arrival at the hospital.

The incident took place around 1.40 pm on Friday afternoon at the private compound of Marwadi chawl, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

The incident has been categorised as Level zero by ward officials and local police and ward officials have been deployed at the spot.