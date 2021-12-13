Mumbai: Nine firms show interest to run operations for Bharat Gaurav train in Central and Western Railway circle

As many as nine companies have shown interest in running operations of Bharat Gaurav Trains in the Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) circle which include parties like Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

M/s Kulinkumar Holidays, M/s. Multilink and M/s. Travel Mart India, IRCTC has shown interest in the operation of Bharat Gaurav Train in the WR circle. Similarly, the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Akbar Travels, Thomas Cook, Veena World and Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd, participated in the meeting organized by CR in this regard. With an aim to promote the newly launched ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’, the WR organised a meeting with stakeholders from the Travel and Tourism Industry on Friday at Churchgate. Earlier, a similar meeting was called by the CR scheduled at CSMT.

"The service providers included the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Akbar Travels, Thomas Cook, Veena World and Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd, participated in the meeting. They have shown keen interest and enthusiasm. Discussions ranged from the type of itinerary to the time taken to refurbish coaches," said a senior CR officer.

A tentative cost list for the 14- coach train for 500-km was also shared with the service providers to work with. The Ministry of Railways announced the operation of trains to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. At the outset of the meeting, they were informed about the advantages of the scheme and the various potential tourists' circuits over WR.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighting the terms and conditions of the Bharat Gaurav Train policy was given to the parties. It enumerated the salient features of the scheme, tour packages and the liberty to offer allinclusive tour packages to the tourists including Rail travel, Hotel accommodation, sightseeing etc. The scope for Branding of the Bharat Gaurav Trains and third party commercial publicity was also informed.

The stakeholders briefly explained their business model plan on the concept and their queries were also addressed by the Nodal Team. The details of the customer support unit were also shared with the participants.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:51 AM IST