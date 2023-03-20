Mumbai: Nine days of austerity, pujas to mark Chaitra Navratri

Mumbadevi Temple |

Mumbai: This year, the nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri that sees austerity and worship of the mother Goddess will commence on March 22 and end on March 30.

A priest at Mumbadevi Temple Sandeep Bhatt said, “There are four types of Navratris. Two are gupt (hidden) while two are observed. The ones we observe are Badi or Ashwin Navratri and the second is Chaitra Navratri. As per Hindu mythology, this marks the new year and change of season. As season changes, a rise in illnesses is being witnessed so we worship mother to protect us from any harm.”

“All of the mother's nine forms are worshipped during this period. The last day is Ram Navami as it marks the birth of Lord Ram. Many people have only milk, fruit or water during this time,” said Bhatt.

Temple official shares details on timings

Manager of Mumbadevi Temple Trust Hemant Jadhav said, “At Mumbadevi Temple, on the first day the temple will open at 5.30 am with Mangala Aarati and later for darshan. Ghatsthapana will be held between 7-8 am. The festival will end with Chandi Havan on Ram Navami day on March 30.” The Havan will start at 10.30am and purnahuti will be at around 5-5.30 pm. The temple will have Deepotsav on March 26, which is observed as Panchami day and Durgashtami on March 29.

“A team of doctors with an ambulance will be available during the festive period,” said Jadhav. Temple trust said that it has increased its staff and will be helped by Mumbadevi bhakt Mandal and Vaishnav charitable trust.

Jadhav said that the devotees have been requested to avoid carrying big baggage with them and wear face masks.