Mumbai: Nigerian peddler carrying MD worth Rs 18 lakh held

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday when he had come to deliver the drugs. A total of 150 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹18 lakh has been seized from him. The accused identifed as Chikou Jerome Amen was earlier arrested in a drug abuse case as well, said police

Acting on a specific information, a team from Bandra unit of ANC laid a trap at K C Road in Bandra west on Thursday afternoon and apprehended Amen when ha came to deliver the contraband substance.

During his search 150 grams of MD was recovered, he is as booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

He was produced before the court on Friday which sent him to police custody, said police.