Mumbai: Nigerian national held with Rs 1.12 cr from Malvani

In a constant crackdown on the drug menace in the city, a special drive was organized on a daily basis to root out the drug suppliers and peddlers. Acting on a tip off from an informer, the Malvani Police arrested a Nigerian national for possession of 750 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug on Wednesday and booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Hasan Mulani received a tip off that a Nigerian national was to come for a drug deal near MHADA Ground in Malad (W) on Wednesday and subsequently two teams were deployed around the spot in plain clothes. When a man matching the description of the accused arrived at the spot with a bag, he was moving suspiciously.

Police said that upon interception, the man could not produce valid reason for his presence at the spot and he was then frisked. During the checking, police found 5 packets of a total 750 grams of MD in his possession worth ₹1,12,50,000. Based on these findings, police arrested the Nigerian national identified as Victor Ongbonna alias Chyukvunenyu.

A senior police officer said that they are ascertaining the role of the accused and other accomplices to the crime, who will be proved and put under arrest. Police will be also investigating if Victor has been earlier booked for similar offences.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:59 PM IST