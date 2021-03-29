Mumbai: Nigerian national held with MD worth Rs 20 lakh

In its crackdown on the drug peddlers, the Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a Nigerian National with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 20 lakh on Sunday.

The accused identified as Kenneth Ezi was arrested from semi-forest area in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Acting on specific information, the NCB officials conducted searches at semi-forest area near sector 32 of Kharghar on Sunday and intercepted one Nigerian national.

During his search, 200 grams of MD was recovered, which is valued around Rs 20 lakh in international market. According to the officials, they chased him for 2 km by foot in the forest like area.

Following the seizure the accused was booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court and sent to police custody. In last 24 hours the NCB has registered four such offences.