Mumbai: Nigerian national held with cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused identified as Chikuameka Emanuel Enwonko, 35, a resident of Navi Mumbai was allegedly involved in drug dealing under the disguise of garment business, said officials.

According to the ANC officials, police inspector Dattatray Masvekar, incharge of Azad Maidan unit of ANC received a specific information that a Nigerian national would come to Lal Maidan in Agripada to deliver cocaine to a drug peddler. Accordingly they laid a trap and apprehended Enwonko as he arrived at around 1.45 am on Wednesday.

During his search, 500 grams of cocaine was recovered. The seized contraband substance is worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, said officials. Following the seizure Enwonko was arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act along with sections of Foreigners act. He was produced before the court on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Enwonko was staying at Juinagar in Navi Mumbai from over a years, he was indulged in drug dealing under the disguise of garments business, said officials.