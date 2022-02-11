Mumbai: Nigerian drug supplier with Rs 1.22 cr cocaine held

A Nigerian drug supplier has been arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) with 407 gram cocaine worry ₹1.22 crore on Thursday. The accused Paul Ebe Enjoku, 31 who was operating under a disguise of garment dealer was operating a gang of 6-7 Nigerian drug peddlers, said police.

During a patrolling on Thursday evening the sleuths of Bandra ANC intercepted a Nigerian national near Sahargaon in Andheri (East) over a suspicion. During his search 407 grams cocaine was recovered. The investigation revealed that Enjoku who arrived in India on a business visa was supplying cocaine under the disguise garment trader and was supplying cocaine to Andheri and Sahargaon area.

Following the seizure he was arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, he was produced before the court on Friday which sent him to police custody. Meanwhile police have launched a manhunt was his accomplices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:24 PM IST